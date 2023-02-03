Six More MCU Variant Covers Revealed by Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics will be continuing their Infinity Saga variant cover program this year with six new covers inspired by several films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 3.

  • Marvel shared a look at six upcoming variant covers inspired by six of the films from the MCU’s third phase.
  • Highlighting each and every Marvel Cinematic Universe film, the covers from this MCU variant program see some of the industry’s greatest artists honor Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.
  • The next installment of covers will allow fans to revisit the incredible highs of the films that closed out the groundbreaking Infinity Saga.
  • Revealed last month, the first three Infinity Saga Phase 3 variant covers will hit stands in February. And today, readers can check out the rest which will be featured on titles starting in March.
  • Peach Momoko puts a spin on Carol Danvers’ triumphant moment from Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #47 Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

  • Aaron Kuder captures the high-octane fun of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1 Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by Aaron Kuder

  • Mahmud Asrar recreates the explosive brawl between Thor and Hulk from Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR #32 Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar

  • Steve McNiven depicts the dramatic confrontation between Captain America and Iron Man from Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA #1 Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by Steve McNiven

  • Steve Skroce draws a stunning portrait of Stephen Strange’s rise as the sorcerer supreme from Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange.

DOCTOR STRANGE #1 Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by Steve Skroce

  • Ken Lashley introduces readers to the world and characters of Wakanda as seen in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

BLACK PANTHER #15 Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

  • You will soon be able to collect them all at your local comic shop in the months ahead.