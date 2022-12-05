Marvel Reveals New MCU-Inspired Variant Covers Celebrating the Infinity Saga

Throughout next year, Marvel Comics will continue its popular line of Infinity Saga variant covers and Marvel revealed three of them today.
- Highlighting each and every Marvel Cinematic Universe film, these covers see some of the industry’s greatest artists honor the Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.
- The next installment of covers will allow fans to revisit the incredible highs of the films that closed out the groundbreaking Infinity Saga.
- The first three Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Covers will hit stands in February, with the rest releasing in the following months.
- Best-selling cover artist Mark Brooks depicts the unforgettable “Avengers Assemble” moment from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame.
- Thanos and his Black Order reign victorious in superstar artist Leinil Francis Yu’s cover spotlighting Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War.
- Artist Dike Ruan, known for his acclaimed work on “Shang-Chi,” presents the dynamite debut of Ant-Man, Wasp, and Ghost from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp.
- Keep an eye out for more Infinity Saga variant covers to be revealed in the months ahead.