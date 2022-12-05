Marvel Reveals New MCU-Inspired Variant Covers Celebrating the Infinity Saga

Throughout next year, Marvel Comics will continue its popular line of Infinity Saga variant covers and Marvel revealed three of them today.

Highlighting each and every Marvel Cinematic Universe film, these covers see some of the industry’s greatest artists honor the Marvel Studios’ incredible impact with stunning poster-style comic art.

The next installment of covers will allow fans to revisit the incredible highs of the films that closed out the groundbreaking Infinity Saga.

The first three Infinity Saga Phase 3 Variant Covers will hit stands in February, with the rest releasing in the following months.

Best-selling cover artist Mark Brooks depicts the unforgettable “Avengers Assemble” moment from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

Thanos and his Black Order reign victorious in superstar artist Leinil Francis Yu’s cover spotlighting Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Artist Dike Ruan, known for his acclaimed work on “Shang-Chi,” presents the dynamite debut of Ant-Man, Wasp, and Ghost from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp.