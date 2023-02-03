Walt Disney World Cast Member Unions Votes Against Proposed Contract Offer, Negotiations to Continue

Walt Disney World Cast Members voted against a proposed contract offer tonight and negotiations will continue, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The rejected offer would have seen Walt Disney World Cast Members receive a gradual increase in pay to $20 an hour over the next five years, effectively giving Cast Members raises of $1 per hour each year.

The result of the vote means both parties will resume negotiations as the unions continue to push for better wages.

Disney and the unions have been in these negotiations since August 24th.

It has been reported that 96% of the 14,264 workers who voted over the past two days rejected Disney’s contract proposal.

Disney expressed disappointment in the unions’ decision, after contending that the deal would have given 46% of the 30,000 non-tipped, full-time employees represented by the union coalition a raise of more than $1 per hour in the first year.

The deal also would have been retroactive to October 2022, which would mean Disney’s wages would continue to outpace Florida’s minimum wage by at least $5 per year, with certain roles starting at $20 an hour this year.

Other elements of the deal included: A lump sum of retroactive pay for full-time, non-tipped cast members from October Eight weeks of paid child-bonding time for qualifying full-time employees An additional 401(k) plan

Service Trades Council Union President Matt Hollis contended that Disny’s wages are higher than the Florida minimum because Cast Members perform a variety of tasks and are held to high standards.

What they’re saying: