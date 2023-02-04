Reedy Creek Session To Be Held Monday

The Florida Legislature will hold a special session on Monday to consider a takeover of Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District, among other issues, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

What’s Happening:

This is taking place after a very public feud with the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, which he called a “Woke” corporation, after the company opposed the controversial bill DeSantis approved, commonly referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Last year, the Governor urged the Legislature to dissolve the special district that Disney put into place, but has until June 1st to replace or revise it. DeSantis has also said that he wants the state to take control of the district, “making sure that Disney doesn’t have self-governing status anymore,” while also ensuring that taxpayers are protected from paying the district’s $1 billion in outstanding debts. Adding that, “We will have a great framework in place to bring some sense to this, “It is not right to put one company in this special status.”

The Reedy Creek reorganization will be filed as a local bill in the House by Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, and presented in Senate committees by Sen. Travis Hutson, R-Palm Coast, according to the memo from House and Senate leaders.

After the dissolving of Reedy Creek, Disney suspended all political contributions to the state.

