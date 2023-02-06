New Minnie Mouse Ear Headbands on shopDisney

Are you planning a trip to the Disney Parks? Why not treat yourself to a new Disney Ear Headband to compliment your cutest outfits?! Four new styles dropped on shopDisney today and will make a great addition to your collection.

We love Minnie Mouse Ear Headbands and this week shopDisney had added some new designs that are perfect for your upcoming visit to the parks.

Disneyland diehards will love the dreamy style added to the Disney100 Eras Collection

For something simple, there’s a pair of Quilted Yellow ears we think Belle and Joy would adore; and a pink corduroy headband finished with a dark denim bow. Both options are versatile and will complement almost anything in your closet.

Finally, it’s never too early to start thinking about graduation and if 2023 is going to be that celebratory year for you, then check out the latest Graduation Cap style complete with tassel!

Guests will find the new Disney Ear Headband collection available now on shopDisney

A link to the new Ear Headbands can be found below.

