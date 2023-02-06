Disney100: The Eras Disneyland Collection Introduces Fun Apparel for the Whole Family

The Disney100 Celebration is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort, and even if you can’t be there to enjoy the festivities, shopDisney has you covered. The new Disney100 The Eras Disneyland Collection is now available and celebrates the early years of Happiest Place on Earth.

It’s finally happened, the Disney100 celebration is underway and fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder.

True to form, that means a new merchandise collection has surfaced at shopDisney, and we’re eager to check out the highly anticipated Disney100 The Eras Disneyland Collection

This assortment consists of collectibles

Among the selections on the apparel side of things are: Button Up Shirts Ear Headband Sweatshirts and Hoodies Shorts Baby Bodysuit T-Shirts

Guests can discover the full Disney100 The Eras Collection available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $19.99-$59.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

More Disney100 Merchandise:

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection it’s at the parks too

If that’s not enough, Disney has also revealed additional collections rolling out throughout 2023 such as: Disney100 Oswald Collection inspired by Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Decades Collection Snow White (1930), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others.



While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.

