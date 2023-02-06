Full Housekeeping Services To Return to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Since Walt Disney World reopened in July 2020 after the global pandemic, guests have noticed the scaling back of housekeeping services at the Disney resorts, even after most other COVID-related changes were reverted to normal. Now, those housekeeping services are finally ramping back up, with normal, full housekeeping slated to return by the end of the month.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World

By the end of February, full housekeeping room cleanings will once again return to the official Walt Disney World Resort Hotels across property, with services provided daily or every other day depending on the resort.

The full cleanings will include towel and amenity replacements, cleaning the bathrooms, making the beds, emptying trash, room tidying, recycling, and vacuuming.

Guests can also expect to find some of those magical touches they’re accustomed to, like coming back to their room to find their new Mickey ears displayed or playful poses with new Disney plush they left in their room while at the parks.

According to the Disney Parks Blog post, Guests will also start to notice new details in newly refurbished rooms at Disney’s Boardwalk Inn, including new themed artwork featuring Mickey and Minnie, and other favorites spending their time at the Walt Disney World hotel.

This is only the latest change to some recent unpopular decisions made regarding Walt Disney World hotels. Recently, complimentary overnight self parking was once again reinstated at the Walt Disney World resorts hotels, after being removed several years ago with an additional fee put in place.

What They’re Saying:

Duckky, a housekeeping cast member at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort: “I love making those special little touches — that’s what it’s about. If I can make somebody smile every day just by walking past and saying ‘have a magical day,’ that warms my heart. Everything I do here warms my heart.”