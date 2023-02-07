More Celebrity Guests Announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 – Including Gwendoline Christie and Ming-Na Wen

Even more celebrity guests have been announced for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April, including Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand).

Fresh off her applauded role in Netflix's Wednesday, Captain Phasma herself, Gwendoline Christie has joined the guest list for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April.

Joonas Suotamo, who took over the role of Chewbacca from the late Peter Mayhew, has also been confirmed to attend. The actor played Chewbacca in the most recent Skywalker saga films and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

. Ming-Na Wen, the actor who brought elite assassin Fennec Shand to life on The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, is also slated to appear.

Also slated to attend is Aidan Cook, the talented performer behind Doctor Quadpaw in Andor , Two Tubes in Andor and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , Bobbajo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens , and Boolio in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .

Finally, representing the Star Wars prequels, will be Silas Carson, the actor who played Jedi Ki-Adi-Mundi and Viceroy Nute Gunray, and Skywalker Sound's Matthew Wood, a Celebration veteran and the voice of General Grievous and his legion of battle droids.

Official Pix is once again proud to be producing the autograph hall at Celebration.