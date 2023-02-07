“The Mandalorian” to Make Broadcast TV Debut February 24th on ABC, Freeform and FX

In celebration of Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated return to Mandalore, The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers the opportunity to experience the episode that started it all, when the series premiere of The Mandalorian makes its broadcast debut simultaneously across ABC, Freeform and FX.

The Mandalorian will make its network debut on Friday, February 24th with “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian.”

The first episode of the series will air at 8:00-9:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC, Freeform and FX.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

In the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian , Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The directors of the eight-episode season three include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

The Mandalorian season three debuts on Disney+ on March 1st.