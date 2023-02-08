Celebrate Charlie Brown Day This Sunday During Knott’s Peanuts Celebration

On Sunday, February 12th, Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating Good Ol’ Charlie Brown by hosting Charlie Brown Day during their Peanuts Celebration.

What’s Happening:

The park invites guests during this special time of year to join in on all the excitement as the Peanuts gang takes over. To show everyone’s favorite underdog just how special he is, attendees will be encouraged to pay homage to Charlie Brown by sporting his signature bright yellow zig-zag striped tee, black shorts, and red baseball cap outfit.

At 12:30 p.m. on the Calico Mine Stage, the Peanuts characters will perform the musical game show It's Your Life, Charlie Brown, with the loveable title character getting the surprise of his life. After the show, all guests dressed as Charlie Brown will be invited to gather around the stage for a photo opportunity posing alongside the boy of the hour.

All guests in attendance will also receive a button commemorating Charlie Brown Day, while supplies last.