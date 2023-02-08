Rosario Dawson and Multiple “Return of the Jedi” Cast to Appear at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

The celebrity guest list for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April continues to grow, as Rosario Dawson, the live-action Ahsoka Tano, will be appearing, in addition to a number of actors from Return of the Jedi.

What’s Happening:

Rosario Dawson first appeared as the fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano in season 2 of The Mandalorian , and will headline her own show later this year, Star Wars: Ahsoka .

, and will headline her own show later this year, . Fans will be able to see her in attendance at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in April.

Additionally, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi , a number of actors from the film will be appearing, including: Michael Carter (Bib Fortuna) Sean Crawford (Yak Face) Tim Dry (J’Quille) Femi Taylor (Oola) Mike Edmonds (Logray) Mike Quinn (Nien Nunb) Tim Rose (Admiral Ackbar) Caroline Blakiston (Mon Mothma)

, a number of actors from the film will be appearing, including: