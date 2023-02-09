Moon Girl from “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” to Meet at Disney California Adventure Beginning February 15th

As Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur prepares to make its debut on the Disney Channel, the titular Moon Girl will also be appearing in-person at Disney California Adventure beginning February 15th.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time beginning February 15th in Hollywood Land, you can encounter and interact with Moon Girl from Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

, which debuts February 10th on Disney Channel and February 15th on The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings into present-day New York City. The duo works together to protect the Lower East Side neighborhood in New York City from danger.

Disney California Adventure guests can catch Moon Girl in a special one-day only entertainment celebration, including a cavalcade on Hollywood Blvd, and stage show on the Hollywood Backlot Stage.

This short video shared by Disney gives a closer look at Moon Girl’s colorful costume:

Moon Girl arrives at Disneyland Resort Celebrate Soulfully

Check out Mack’s review Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which he says is vibrant, fun, and packed with heart.