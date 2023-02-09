“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” to Premiere May 4th on Disney Junior and Disney+

Originally announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022, the youngest of younglings will soon get their own Star Wars series, as Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is set to premiere on May 4th.

What’s Happening:

Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

stars Jamaal Avery Jr. ( ) as Kai Brightstar, a Jedi Youngling who hopes to follow in the footsteps of his hero, the great Master Yoda, and become a Jedi Knight; and Emma Berman (Pixar’s ) as Nash Durango, a pilot who befriends Kai and his friends and joins them on their adventures across the galaxy. The cast also includes: Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83 Piotr Michael as Master Yoda

Produced by Lucasfilm for Disney Junior and Disney+ Puppy Dog Pals ) is showrunner and executive producer. Elliot M. Bour ( Elena of Avalor ) is co-producer and supervising director; Jeannine Hodson ( Puppy Dog Pals ) is producer; and Lamont Magee ( Black Lightning ) is consulting producer.

What They’re Saying:

James Waugh, “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” executive producer and Senior Vice President Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm said: “ Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters. When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures , the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a ‘youngling’s’ first step into a larger world and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show’s characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences.”

