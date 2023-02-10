Funko Exclusive Unmasked Spider-Man Pop! From “No Way Home” Now Available

No matter how we try, we can’t escape the pull of the multiverse or the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home was a great movie. And even though it’s been over a year since the film premiered, Funko is still releasing cool products like a new exclusive Pop! of Peter Parker with his mask off.

What’s Happening: 

  • 2023 is just six weeks old, and already Funko has fans swimming in new releases including fun exclusives. One of their latest arrivals is a Peter Parker (Peter#1) Pop! themed to Spider-Man: No Way Home that features the young web slinger sans mask.
  • Peter is in the fight of his life and facing off against villains from other universes is not what he signed up for! This Pop! gives us a look at the battle beaten hero with cuts around his eye, nose and cheek.
  • Of course he’s wearing his blue, red and gold suit and he has his right hand extended as if about to shoot a web. His left arm reaches backwards and his hand is balled into a fist.  
  • The Unmasked Spider-Man Pop! is available exclusively at Funko and it sells for $15.00.
  • A link to the item can be found below.

UNMASKED SPIDER-MAN – SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – $15.00

What About The Other Spideys?:

While not exclusive to Funko, fans can grow their Marvel collection with plenty of awesome No Way Home Pop! figures available at major retailers.

