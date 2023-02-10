Funko Exclusive Unmasked Spider-Man Pop! From “No Way Home” Now Available

No matter how we try, we can’t escape the pull of the multiverse or the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home was a great movie. And even though it’s been over a year since the film premiered, Funko is still releasing cool products like a new exclusive Pop! of Peter Parker with his mask off.

What’s Happening:

2023 is just six weeks old, and already Funko has fans swimming in new releases including fun exclusives. One of their latest arrivals is a Peter Parker (Peter#1) Pop! themed to Spider-Man: No Way Home that features the young web slinger sans mask.

that features the young web slinger sans mask. Peter is in the fight of his life and facing off against villains from other universes is not what he signed up for! This Pop! gives us a look at the battle beaten hero with cuts around his eye, nose and cheek.

Of course he’s wearing his blue, red and gold suit and he has his right hand extended as if about to shoot a web. His left arm reaches backwards and his hand is balled into a fist.

The Unmasked Spider-Man Pop! is available exclusively at Funko

A link to the item can be found below.

UNMASKED SPIDER-MAN – SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – $15.00

What About The Other Spideys?:

While not exclusive to Funko, fans can grow their Marvel collection with plenty of awesome No Way Home Pop! figures available at major retailers.

