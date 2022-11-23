Amazingly, it has been almost a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted in theaters, and now that enough time has passed Funko can unveil more Pop! figures. A new wave consisting of 10 collectibles including various Spider-Men and some villains are now available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

What’s Happening:

11 long months ago, Marvel treated fans to a wild cinematic ride with the (perfectly) overstuffed thrilling adventure of Spider-Man: No Way Home . Well, apparently we’re still not over it, and neither is Funko as the company introduces another lineup of Pop! figures.

treated fans to a wild cinematic ride with the (perfectly) overstuffed thrilling adventure of . Well, apparently we’re still not over it, and neither is Funko as the company introduces another lineup of Pop! figures. If you thought the movie was incredible, just wait until you see the Pop! collectibles. 10 awesome versions of our favorite characters—including a Previews Exclusive—have been revealed and recreate some of the most intense action scenes.

Even if Tom Holland’s Spider-Man isn’t your favorite (are you feeling okay?), your love for Tobey McGuire or Andrew Garfield is unmatched. Fortunately, all three heroes are depicted in this wave of Pop!s. In fact the whole lineup includes: Spider-Man (Leaping) Spider-Man Finale Suit Previews Exclusive Amazing Spider-Man (Unmasked) Amazing Spider-Man Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man MJ with Box Green Goblin Doc Ock Electro (Finale) Doctor Strange

Each figure features cool 3D details such as the box MJ carries, Doc Ock’s mechanical arms, and Gobby’s hoverboard. There’s so much more, but you’re going to have to scroll down to see it.

The Spider-Man: Now Way Home Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $11.99 -$15.99.

Most figures are expected to ship in February 2023; the Previews Exclusive Amazing Spider-Man is slated for April.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

