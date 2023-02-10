Marvel Announces Plans for the 60th Anniversary of The Avengers

In honor of The Avengers’ 60th anniversary, Marvel Entertainment will be celebrating Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with an entire year-long lineup of new comics, collectibles, toys, apparel, accessories, home décor, party items, stationery, video series, live experiences, and more.

Marvel HQ, Marvel’s official family platform, will first kick off the year of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with Marvel’s Avengers: Stunt Squad on Marvel HQ’s YouTube channel

on In collaboration with Hasbro, this new motion comics series of shorts will follow genius inventor Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, as he creates a new nanotech launch pad that allows his elite team of Avengers, aka his Stunt Squad, to fly through the air, show off their moves, and perform awesome heroic feats as they take their battles against Marvel’s meanest baddies to delightful new heights!

Witness new high-flying adventures featuring Hulk, Black Panther, and Captain Americas Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, premiering globally February 11th across Marvel HQ’s worldwide YouTube channels.

Episodes will be released regularly through April 2023, and later this month, Hasbro will bring characters from the shorts to life in a new upcoming toy line.

Adding to Marvel HQ’s premieres, the Avengers are back in Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs this March, only on Marvel HQ’s worldwide YouTube channels.

this March, only on Marvel HQ’s worldwide YouTube channels. In this third season of the popular Marvel Mech Strike short-form series, Ultron has returned to take over humanity…by sending it back to the PREHISTORIC AGE! When all hope seems lost, Shuri and Iron Man discover a new Mech Strike armor to give them a fighting chance. But will the combined might and ingenuity of the Avengers be enough to save the world?

Following the success of the first two Marvel Mech Strike seasons Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs episodes, videos and digital activities, toys, collectibles, apparel, and more coming later this year.

episodes, videos and digital activities, toys, collectibles, apparel, and more coming later this year. Stay tuned for more series details soon, and prepare for even more weekly Avengers content on Marvel HQ through 2023 – along with news about Marvel HQ’s biggest chapter yet!

Outside of Marvel HQ, kids and families will also have a chance to dive into a number of classic and recent animated series featuring your favorite Avengers characters returning to Disney XD all year long! Library titles that will be highlighted throughout the year include: Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther’s Quest Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! Marvel’s Spider Man Marvel’s Spider Man Maximum Venom

