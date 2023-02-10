Marvel’s “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Digital Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

The official digital soundtrack to Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has been released ahead of the show’s premiere tonight on Disney Channel.

What’s Happening:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur digital soundtrack features songs from the first season including the theme song, "Moon Girl Magic," written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl).

You can find the soundtrack on all of those streaming platforms

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

premieres today on Disney Channel. Stream the first six episodes February 15th on Check out Mack’s review Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which he says is vibrant, fun, and packed with heart.