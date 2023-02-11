Billy Dee Williams to Appear at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

The celebrity guest list for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April continues to grow, as Lando Calrissian himself, the legendary Billy Dee Williams will be appearing.

The actor portrayed the debonair Baron Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back . He returned to the role as the rebel general and occasional spy at Jabba’s Palace in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi , which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Most recently, Williams donned the cape once more and took the helm of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

