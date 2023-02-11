Billy Dee Williams to Appear at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023

The celebrity guest list for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London this April continues to grow, as Lando Calrissian himself, the legendary Billy Dee Williams will be appearing.
- The actor portrayed the debonair Baron Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. He returned to the role as the rebel general and occasional spy at Jabba’s Palace in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
- Most recently, Williams donned the cape once more and took the helm of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Other previously announced guests include:
- Rosario Dawson
- Gwendoline Christie
- Joonas Suotamo
- Ming-Na Wen
- Aidan Cook
- Silas Carson
- Matthew Wood
- Hayden Christensen
- Katee Sackhoff
- James Arnold Taylor
- Mads Mikkelsen
- Denis Lawson
- Anthony Daniels
- Ashley Eckstein
- Matt Lanter
- Dee Bradley Baker
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Vivien Lyra Blair
- Indira Varma
- Official Pix is once again proud to be producing the autograph hall at Celebration. Attending fans can now purchase their autograph and photo op tickets for all announced guests.
- Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held from Friday, April 7th through Monday, April 10th at ExCeL London in England. For additional information, be sure to visit the official Star Wars Celebration website