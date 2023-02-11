Tim Allen Expresses Excitement Over Fifth “Toy Story” Film

Tim Allen, voice of the iconic Buzz Lightyear (the toy) in the Toy Story franchise, has taken to Twitter to express his excitement hearing that Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced a fifth Toy Story film in development.
- During an earnings call held by The Walt Disney Company on February 8th, CEO Bob Iger stated that another sequel in the Toy Story franchise is in development at Pixar Animation Studios.
- Though details are scarce aside from what Iger stated during the call, Tim Allen has taken to Twitter to express his excitement for the film.
- Nothing appears to be official at this moment, but Allen (who voiced the iconic Buzz Lightyear in the films) seems to be excited for the film, saying “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity. And off we go to a number 5! To Infinity and Beyond!”
- No confirmation has been given as to whether Allen will even be attached to a fifth film at this time. When we last left our Toy Story friends, Woody said goodbye to Buzz Lightyear and all of the toys we know from Andy’s room as they went back to Bonnie’s room leaving Woody with Bo Peep at the carnival grounds as a lost toy in Toy Story 4.
- For more information about Disney Legend Tim Allen, check out our retrospective here.
- At the same earnings call, Bob Iger not only revealed that a sequel was in the works for the Toy Story franchise, but also sequels for the Frozen franchise and Zootopia as well. For all three of these films, no story or cast details were given or even timelines were revealed, only the mention that they were in the works at the animation studios of The Walt Disney Company.
