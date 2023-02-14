Disney+ Shares Short Teaser for Season 2 of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

Disney+ has shared a brief teaser for the second season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

What’s Happening:

The newly released teaser for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. gives us our first look at Milo Manheim, who was cast in the series last May

Created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. follows the adventures of Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager in modern-day Hawaiʻi.

The cast of the series, a reboot of the popular ’90s medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D. starring Neil Patrick Harris, also includes: Jason Scott Lee Kathleen Rose Perkins Matthew Sato Wes Tian Emma Meisel Mapuana Makia Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman

Executive producing alongside creator Kourtney Kang are Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O'Malley, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a Disney Branded Television series and is produced by 20th Television for Disney+.

Season 2 of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is coming soon to Disney+.

is coming soon to Disney+. Be sure to check out our review of the first season Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.