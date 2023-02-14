Disney+ Shares Short Teaser for Season 2 of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.”

Disney+ has shared a brief teaser for the second season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- The newly released teaser for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. gives us our first look at Milo Manheim, who was cast in the series last May.
- Created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. follows the adventures of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager in modern-day Hawaiʻi.
- The cast of the series, a reboot of the popular ’90s medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D. starring Neil Patrick Harris, also includes:
- Jason Scott Lee
- Kathleen Rose Perkins
- Matthew Sato
- Wes Tian
- Emma Meisel
- Mapuana Makia
- Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
- Executive producing alongside creator Kourtney Kang are Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O’Malley, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen.
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is a Disney Branded Television series and is produced by 20th Television for Disney+.
- Season 2 of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. is coming soon to Disney+.
- Be sure to check out our review of the first season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
