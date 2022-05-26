Milo Manheim Added To The Cast of “Doogie Kamealoha, MD” For Second Season

Zombies star Milo Manheim is set to have a recurring role in the second season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has revealed that one of the stars of the hit Disney Channel franchise, Zombies, Milo Manheim, will join the cast of the Disney+ original series, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- His role is said to be a recurring role, playing the part of Nico, a street smart teen who has been in and out of hospitals for years and lives life on the edge.
- Set in modern-day Hawai‘i, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series Doogie Howser, M.D. – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.
- Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles and Noelani.
- This isn’t the first time that Manheim and Doogie star Peyton Elizabeth Lee will appear on screen together either, as they will both be starring in the upcoming Disney+ Original Film, Prom Pact, set to debut in 2023.
- For more Milo Manheim on Disney+, you can also catch Zombies 3 when it premieres on the streaming service on July 15th.
