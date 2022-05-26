Milo Manheim Added To The Cast of “Doogie Kamealoha, MD” For Second Season

Zombies star Milo Manheim is set to have a recurring role in the second season of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney has revealed that one of the stars of the hit Disney Channel Zombies , Milo Manheim, will join the cast of the Disney+ original series, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

, Milo Manheim, will join the cast of the Disney+ original series, His role is said to be a recurring role, playing the part of Nico, a street smart teen who has been in and out of hospitals for years and lives life on the edge.

Set in modern-day Hawai‘i, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D . – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series Doogie Howser, M.D. – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.

. – a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series – follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her career-driven mother Dr. Clara Hannon who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, her doting father Benny who helps keep her connected to what matters most, her free-spirited older brother Kai, her gregarious younger brother Brian Patrick, her best friend Steph, her surfer crush Walter and her fellow hospital colleagues, Dr. Lee, Charles and Noelani.

This isn’t the first time that Manheim and Doogie star Peyton Elizabeth Lee will appear on screen together either, as they will both be starring in the upcoming Disney+ Original Film, Prom Pact , set to debut in 2023.

star Peyton Elizabeth Lee will appear on screen together either, as they will both be starring in the upcoming Disney+ Original Film, set to debut in 2023. For more Milo Manheim on Disney+, you can also catch Zombies 3 when it premieres on the streaming service on July 15th.