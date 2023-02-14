First-Ever “NHL Big City Greens Classic” Animated Game Telecast Airing on March 14th

ESPN, Disney Channel and the NHL are teaming up to bring fans the NHL Big City Greens Classic, the first-ever live, animated NHL game telecast, featuring the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers, on March 14th at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

What’s Happening:

The alternate presentation of the Capitals-Rangers game will feature live, real-time volumetric animation of players and teams modeled after characters on Disney Branded Television’s Emmy Award-winning animated comedy Big City Greens .

The first-of-its-kind alternate presentation will leverage NHL Edge positioning data (puck and player tracking) to recreate the action on the ice as it is happening while featuring Big City Greens characters skating alongside animated versions of the NHL players.

characters skating alongside animated versions of the NHL players. The real-time animation will be produced in association with ESPN Edge Innovation Center and NHL EDGE Innovation partners Verizon, Beyond Sports and Silver Spoon.

ESPN commentators will call the action for the NHL Big City Greens Classic , and Big City Greens talent, including the Houghton brothers and Marieve Herington (the voice of Tilly), will also be featured in the presentation.

, and talent, including the Houghton brothers and Marieve Herington (the voice of Tilly), will also be featured in the presentation. More details regarding the first-of-its-kind production will be announced closer to the game.

What They’re Saying:

Ilan Ben-Hanan, senior vice president of Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN, said: “Working with Disney Channel and the NHL, we are producing a telecast that will reach a new and different audience and help to grow hockey fandom even more. Big City Greens has a huge following in a younger audience that we are excited to tap into, offering a fun and creative way to enjoy the game across Disney platforms.”

“We’ve said from day one that our partnership with The Walt Disney Company is a big win for our fans and our League. We’ve spent years investing in a fast and accurate puck and player tracking system to help us grow the game. The will demonstrate how we can leverage data from NHL EDGE — our puck and player tracking system — to create entirely new fan experiences for a younger audience in collaboration with incredible partners like The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and Beyond Sports. What a testament — to have the greatest animation company of all time leverage its incomparable creativity and IP to promote and grow our game.” Big City Greens creators and executive producers Shane and Chris Houghton said: “Hockey is an incredibly exciting and animated sport, but we felt it wasn’t animated enough. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the NHL and ESPN to see the Greens lace up their skates and add a generous dash of Big City Greens comedy to what is sure to be an entertaining game.”