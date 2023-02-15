ILMxLAB Release Trailer For New “Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition” For PlayStation VR2

ILMxLAB and Lucasfilm have debuted the official trailer for the new release, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition, arriving on PlayStation VR2 on Wednesday, February 22nd.

What’s Happening:

ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm’s award-winning immersive storytelling studio, today debuted the official trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition , a PlayStation®VR2 (PS VR2) launch title releasing Wednesday, February 22. The trailer was shared exclusively on StarWars.com here

, a PlayStation®VR2 (PS VR2) launch title releasing Wednesday, February 22. The trailer was shared exclusively on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition is an action-adventure virtual reality experience that follows the story of a droid repair technician who gets swept up into a grand adventure after crash landing on the planet Batuu. This kicks off a series of extraordinary events, proving that anyone in the galaxy can become a hero.

In the official trailer, fans learn of multiple, growing threats that lurk in the wilds of Batuu with villains like Guavian Death Gang cell leader Tara Rashin (Debra Wilson), tyrant Baron Attsmun (Mark Rolston), and First Order commanding officer Lt. Gauge (Daman Mills). With the help of new characters developed for the experience like Seezelslak (Bobby Moynihan) and Lens Kamo (Karla Crome), and fan-favorites including R2-D2, C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), Dok-Ondar (Cory Rouse), Hondo Ohnaka (Jim Cummings), and Mubo (Matthew Wood), players will save Batuu as they embark on their own Star Wars adventure.

The trailer also shares a glimpse of the three legendary Tales that players will be transported to while at Seezelslak’s Cantina. Spanning multiple eras and places in the Star Wars galaxy, fans will experience lightsaber and Force gameplay while living out the story of Padawan-turned-Jedi Ady Sun’Zee (Ellie Araiza) in “Temple of Darkness” and “The Sacred Garden.” In “The Bounty of Boggs Triff,” players will battle their way up an enemy-ridden skyscraper on Nar Shaddaa, as they try to recover a bounty for Neeva (Anika Noni Rose) while playing as the class four assassin droid IG-88 (Rhys Darby).

Exclusive to PS VR2, the Enhanced Edition has been rebuilt to take advantage of the hardware capabilities including eye tracking and foveated rendering, headset feedback, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback with PS VR2 Sense controllers, and dynamic 3D audio, among others. Combined together, the experience will bring fans to a galaxy far, far away in an even more immersive way as they live out their own action-packed Star Wars story.

In addition to the PS VR2 launch day digital release, a physical edition of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition will be released on Friday, April 7, through Perp Games. A list of global retailers will be available at a later date on their website, here

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge gives players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story features both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike.

gives players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story features both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike. Primarily taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the planet of Batuu, the adventure is set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the immersive and epic lands at Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge originally released on Meta Quest, with part I releasing in November 2020 and part II in September 2021.



