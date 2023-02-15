Grogu Uses the Force for a Snack in New Clip from “The Mandalorian” Season 3

We are exactly two weeks away from the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+. A brief new clip has been shared as part of a Disney+ commercial.

This new clip from season three of The Mandalorian was featured as part of a Disney+ ad on the Apple App Store.

was featured as part of a Disney+ ad on the Apple App Store. In the clip, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) appears to be offering Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) a place to stay, which he politely declines. He then explains his situation to Greef, while Grogu is seen using the Force to grab a snack.

, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together. The directors of the eight-episode season three include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

The Mandalorian season three debuts on Disney+ on March 1st.