“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Stars Celebrate the Film at Special Gala Screening in London

London’s BFI IMAX transported stars, filmmakers and special guests to the Quantum Realm as they gathered to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a special gala screening of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

  • Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton attended the event and posted for photos on the purple carpet.
  • The Quantum Realm even came right to them with an impressive backdrop for some of their photo ops.

  • Fans in attendance dressed as some of their favorite characters and the stars of the film couldn’t help but meet them.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

  • The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
  • Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
  • Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.