“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Stars Celebrate the Film at Special Gala Screening in London

London’s BFI IMAX transported stars, filmmakers and special guests to the Quantum Realm as they gathered to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a special gala screening of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton attended the event and posted for photos on the purple carpet.

The Quantum Realm even came right to them with an impressive backdrop for some of their photo ops.

Fans in attendance dressed as some of their favorite characters and the stars of the film couldn’t help but meet them.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania