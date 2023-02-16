“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Stars Celebrate the Film at Special Gala Screening in London

London’s BFI IMAX transported stars, filmmakers and special guests to the Quantum Realm as they gathered to kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a special gala screening of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
- Director Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors and Kathryn Newton attended the event and posted for photos on the purple carpet.
- The Quantum Realm even came right to them with an impressive backdrop for some of their photo ops.
- Fans in attendance dressed as some of their favorite characters and the stars of the film couldn’t help but meet them.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.