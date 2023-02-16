Mickey Beignets and Mint Juleps Moving to Royal Street Veranda During French Market Closure

Today, February 16th, is the last day for the French Market Restaurant and neighboring Mint Julep Bar in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, as tomorrow the transformation into Tiana’s Palace begins. Many foodies have wondered whether Disneyland will offer Mickey beignets and mint juleps elsewhere during the refurbishment, and the answer is yes!

What’s Happening:

During the closure of the French Market, Disneyland guests will be able to find the ever-popular Mickey-shaped beignets and mint juleps over at the nearby Royal Street Veranda.

The Royal Street Veranda is the small kiosk next to the entrance of Pirates of the Caribbean

The menu for Royal Street Veranda on Disneyland.com

During this time, the Royal Street Veranda will continue to also serve its usual main fare of clam chowder and gumbo in bread bowls.

Opening later this year, Tiana’s Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street. Within its peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies, you’ll find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana’s life and friendships.

The new Tiana’s Palace will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film, offering authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures in this quick-service style restaurant.

The menu at Tiana’s Palace will expand on many of the current favorites served in the location, explore seasonal flavors and, of course, offer some New Orleans classics.