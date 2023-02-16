Disney Vacation Club Member One-Time-Use Points Price Increases

Disney Vacation Club Members are being alerted to a member update that explains a new price increase on one-time-use points that could be applied to their DVC reservations.

Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Members are receiving an update, alerting them to a price increase on One-Time-Use (OTU) points.

These points give members the opportunity to purchase up to 24 non-deeded vacation points to complete a reservation for DVC accommodations in the seven month booking window or Disney Collection or World Collection reservations.

The OTU points are increasing from $19 per point to $22 per point.

Disney Vacation Club membership begins when members purchase a real estate interest in a Disney Vacation Club Resort that's represented by Vacation Points. Every year, members can use this yearly allotment of Vacation Points to book vacation accommodations at that Resort, at other Disney Vacation Club Resorts, or in thousands of other destinations around the world.

Disney Vacation Club Resorts feature villas that include many comforts of a home away from home, like a kitchen, private bedrooms, and a full washer and dryer in most rooms. DVC Members, using their points, can choose when, where, and how often to vacation, with access to Disney Resorts and thousands of other vacation options around the world.