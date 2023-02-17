New Ant-Man and the Wasp Heroic Greetings and Displays Come to Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland

In addition to new Ant-Man and the Wasp experiences at Disney California Adventure, Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland are also getting in on the fun with special meet & greets and displays.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disney Resort hosted the China premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at The Walt Disney Grand Theatre in Disneytown on February 14th.

at The Walt Disney Grand Theatre in Disneytown on February 14th. In celebration of this premiere, guests can head to the Marvel Universe

Additionally, now through March 17th, 2023, full-sized movie posters and the official trailer will be on display in the Marvel Universe.

The display brings the adventures of Ant-Man and the Wasp back from the big screen to the park, giving Super Hero fans and movie buffs the chance to visit and rediscover the immersive offerings at the Marvel Universe.

Since 2019, Hong Kong Disneyland guests have had the opportunity to suit up and fight alongside Ant-Man and the Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle! is an interactive dark ride where guests embark on a high-energy, high-tech immersive adventure as they shrink to the size of an ant and team up with S.H.I.E.L.D. to battle the forces of Hydra.

Starting today, guests have the chance to meet Ant-Man and the Wasp in Tomorrowland.

The last day for this heroic encounter is March 5th, 2023.