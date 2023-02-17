Kang the Conqueror to Appear in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure for a Limited Time

In honor of the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania today, new experiences inspired by the movie are coming to Disney Parks all over the world. The film’s villain, Kang the Conqueror, will be roaming Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure beginning today.
What’s Happening:
- Kang the Conqueror has slipped through time and arrived at Avengers Campus!
- Quite possibly the biggest threat Ant-Man and The Wasp have ever encountered, Kang moves stealthily throughout the campus, engaging recruits and seeking information on the heroes in this timeline. Be on the lookout.
- You can get a brief glimpse of Kang in action thanks to a Disney Parks TikTok:
- We’ll be on the scene in Avengers Campus later today, so be sure to keep an eye out on our Twitter for any sightings of Kang.
- Kang is only visiting Disney California Adventure for a limited time, so get there soon if you want the chance to meet him!
- Additionally, patrons of Pym Test Kitchen can get their hands on the all-new Ooze Cauldron, based on the one that the characters drink from in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
More Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang.
- Check out Ben's spoiler-free review of the film, which sets Phase 5 off to a fantastic start.
- The stars and creators of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania discussed the Quantum Realm, bringing Kang into the MCU and much more during a recent press junket for the film.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters everywhere.
