Kang the Conqueror to Appear in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure for a Limited Time

In honor of the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania today, new experiences inspired by the movie are coming to Disney Parks all over the world. The film’s villain, Kang the Conqueror, will be roaming Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure beginning today.

What’s Happening:

Kang the Conqueror has slipped through time and arrived at Avengers Campus!

Quite possibly the biggest threat Ant-Man and The Wasp have ever encountered, Kang moves stealthily throughout the campus, engaging recruits and seeking information on the heroes in this timeline. Be on the lookout.

You can get a brief glimpse of Kang in action thanks to a Disney Parks TikTok:

Kang is only visiting Disney California Adventure for a limited time, so get there soon if you want the chance to meet him!

Additionally, patrons of Pym Test Kitchen can get their hands on the all-new Ooze Cauldron Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

