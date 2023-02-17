New “Haunted Mansion” Film Slated For Earlier Release This July

A restructuring of Disney’s theatrical release schedule sees the delay of a Marvel film, but also the earlier release of the anticipated new big screen adaptation of the classic Disney Parks attraction, Haunted Mansion.

What’s Happening:

A restructuring of film releases from the various arms of the Walt Disney Company has taken place, and will now see the new film inspired by the iconic Disney Parks attraction, Haunted Mansion, opening on July 28th instead of the later time slot that it was originally given.

opening on July 28th instead of the later time slot that it was originally given. Moving up from the original August 11th date, the new July date will allow for a more family audience appeal, capturing kids and their parents who are on summer break that might be back in school during a mid-August release.

Justin Simien directs the movie, and stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy, LaKeith Stanfield, and Tiffany Haddish.

Inspired by the classic Disney parks attraction, the mysterious adventure follows a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).

The film marks the Disney company’s second attempt at a film based on the attraction after an earlier Disney feature in 2003 which made $75.8M domestic, $182.2M worldwide and was largely panned by critics and fans who were looking to a Pirates of the Caribbean – style flick.

style flick. No other wide releases are currently scheduled to open against Haunted Mansion on July 28, but the film will debut in the same time frame after Universal’s Oppenheimer and Warner Bros’ Barbie.