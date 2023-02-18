“SC Featured” to Highlight “I’m Going to Disney World”

I’m going to Disney World! The iconic saying from the end of the NFL’s big game is going to be highlighted on SportsCenter tomorrow during a new “SC Featured.”
- The tradition of course references the winner of the Super Bowl MVP award visiting either Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort the day after winning the big game.
- ESPN PR shared a promo on Twitter for the new “SC Featured” series kicking off tomorrow.
- The promo features Hines Ward, who won the Super Bowl MVP in 2006 at Super Bowl XL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- The first SC Featured in this new series will be titled ''I'm Going to Disney World' – 36 Years of the Magical Moment” and will premiere tomorrow at 8 AM and 11 PM ET.
- This year’s Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, visited Disneyland after winning the big game last week.