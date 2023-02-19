Photos/Video: Enchanted Tales With Belle Returns To Magic Kingdom

When the parks of Walt Disney World reopened after the closure caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, a number of shows and attractions didn’t open at the same time. It was part of what Disney called a “phased” reopening. By the end of 2022, most shows, attractions, and activities but one corner of Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland still stood kind of dormant….until today.

Enchanted Tales With Belle, a highly-immersive attraction that is part-show, part character meet and greet, and very interactive has finally returned to the park.

Guests can once again step into Belle and Maurice’s quaint country cottage and marvel at the charming decor. Next, tour Maurice’s workshop, where you’ll see his inventive gadgets—and a special enchanted mirror the Beast gave to Belle. From there, guests step into the mirror and through it, being magically transported to the Beast’s castle.

From there, guests then get to watch the story of how Belle and the Beast met, and then behold the walls disappear before your eyes as you are magically transported to the Beast’s castle to meet the Enchanted Wardrobe, who will help selected participants prepare for their role.

Guests of all ages can volunteer to be part of the fun, and who will get to play the Beast?

After that, guests then take their places inside the Beast’s splendid library, where Lumière the talking candlestick directs the action. When Belle appears, you’ll get a chance to play your part in her fairytale story—or just cheer along as you watch the show.

Afterward, Belle stays in the library for a few minutes to greet everyone and guests will also receive a PhotoPass card (if they don’t have one already) as well as a special book mark, marking their visit as well.

Enchanted Tales With Belle is once again open now, at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.