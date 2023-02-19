Kristin Chenoweth Visits Maleficent Dragon at Magic Kingdom

Emmy and Tony award winning actress Kristin Chenoweth stopped by the Magic Kingdom recently to visit Maleficent in dragon form during the Festival of Fantasy parade, familiar enough considering she played Maleficent in the popular Descendants franchise.

Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth who portrays Maleficent – The Mistress of All Evil in Disney's Descendants had a closeup encounter with the Maleficent dragon float from the Festival of Fantasy Parade at Walt Disney World

Like the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor's Descendants character, the fire-breathing steampunk dragon is based on the villain from "Sleeping Beauty."

The dragon is a climactic moment in the Festival of Fantasy parade, breathing fire as it rolls down the parade route at Magic Kingdom. The rest of the parade features the unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—as it winds its way through the park. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep guests talking about the spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring favorite Disney Characters from Tangled, Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid.

Chenoweth, well-known for her role as Galinda (later known as Glinda) in Wicked, portrayed Lily St. Regis in the 1999 TV film adaption of Annie for Disney, later portraying Marian Paroo in the TV adaption of The Music Man in 2003. At the 2008 Academy Awards, she performed the nominated song "That's How You Know" from Enchanted with Marlon Saunders and an ensemble of dancers playing parkgoers in Central Park. She also provided the voice of Rosetta in the 2008 animated film Tinker Bell and some of its sequels. In addition, she voiced the Sugar Plum Fairy in the 2015 film, Strange Magic and portrayed Georgia King in the Touchstone Pictures film, You Again. Along with her aforementioned role in the Descendants franchise, she also played Diane in the ABC Ugly Betty, and appeared in The Muppets episode "The Ex-Factor".