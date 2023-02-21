Daytona 500 Champ Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Celebrates His Win at Walt Disney World

Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrated his win at Walt Disney World with Mickey Mouse.
What's Happening:
- Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrated the biggest win of his career at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Feb. 20, 2023.
- Less than 24 hours after capturing the checkered flag, Stenhouse showed off his championship ring to his racing buddy, Mickey Mouse, at Magic Kingdom Park.
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Daytona 500 in a double overtime under caution on Sunday in the longest running of "The Great American Race.''
- The two overtimes pushed the event to a record 212 laps, a dozen laps beyond the scheduled distance of 530 miles.
- Stenhouse's win for JTG Daugherty Racing was the third of his career.
