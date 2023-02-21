Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Brings in Big Box Office Numbers in Opening Weekend

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters in a big way this holiday weekend, bringing in big box office numbers both domestically and around the world.

After debuting in theaters on Friday, February 17th (of course with showings on the 16th as well), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Mojo

With Monday being President’s Day, the extended weekend saw the film bring in $120 million domestically.

The film was also a massive hit overseas, raking in more than $239 million in other countries, bringing its total over $359 million worldwide.

Quantumania saw the third biggest President’s Day weekend ever, behind only Marvel’s Black Panther ($242 million domestically) and Deadpool ($152 million).

and . It’s also already the highest grossing new film of 2023, though Marvel hopes that will only last until Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 hits theaters in May.

hits theaters in May. You can see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now.

