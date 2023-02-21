Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Brings in Big Box Office Numbers in Opening Weekend

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters in a big way this holiday weekend, bringing in big box office numbers both domestically and around the world.
- After debuting in theaters on Friday, February 17th (of course with showings on the 16th as well), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earned more than $105 million over its first three days, according to Box Office Mojo.
- With Monday being President’s Day, the extended weekend saw the film bring in $120 million domestically.
- The film was also a massive hit overseas, raking in more than $239 million in other countries, bringing its total over $359 million worldwide.
- Quantumania saw the third biggest President’s Day weekend ever, behind only Marvel’s Black Panther ($242 million domestically) and Deadpool ($152 million).
- The film also earned the 62nd-highest domestic opening weekend ever, beating out other Marvel films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Iron Man.
- It’s also already the highest grossing new film of 2023, though Marvel hopes that will only last until Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 hits theaters in May.
- You can see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.