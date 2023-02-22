Pre-Orders Open for Entertainment Earth Exclusive “Avengers: Endgame” Captain America Funko Soda

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Top off your display case with a new Avengers: Endgame Captain America that’s exclusive to Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We might be a couple of years out from Avengers: Endgame but that doesn’t mean we want to stop collecting cool merchandise!

Entertainment Earth has just unveiled their exclusive Captain America Funko Soda that showcases the Super Soldier ready for battle. Like most Funko collectibles, Cap has a unique look and measures 3-inch tall, but this version fits comfortably in a Soda can.

Cap is dressed in his iconic uniform and helmet while wielding his Vibranium shield and Thor's hammer Mjolnir!

But that's not all, along with the standard Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variant! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

This Chase Variant features the Sentinel of Liberty with a metallic finish and while he’s still holding both weapons, his shield has been badly damaged by Thanos!

The Captain America Funko Soda is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sells for $15.99.

It is expected to ship to fans in May 2023.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Avengers: Endgame Captain America Vinyl Soda Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $15.99

Limited Edition of 20,000

1 in 6 chance of Chase Variant

