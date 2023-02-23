Disney Cruise Line Reveals Details on New Castaway Club Pearl Tier

Back in November 2022, Disney Cruise Line announced a new Pearl level for their Castaway Club, and today they’ve shared more details on what at-home and onboard benefits will be included.

What’s Happening:

Pearl, the new membership tier of Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Club, will launch on May 1st.

The Castaway Club recognizes repeat cruisers with exclusive at-home and onboard benefits, and this new level will be for those who have sailed on at least 25 cruises.

Pearl Castaway Club members will unlock unlimited complimentary digital photo downloads, so they can cherish each magical moment for years to come.

The new membership tier will introduce an early booking window that opens four days before the general public will gain access.

Pearl members will have the added benefit of scheduling activities before anyone else with an exclusive booking window that opens 123 days before the date of their next cruise, beginning later this summer.

This summer, all Castaway Club members can look forward to a refreshed assortment of welcome aboard gifts awaiting them in their staterooms. As a part of this special surprise, Pearl members will receive a pair of beautiful pearlescent tumblers that are perfect for hydrating in style during their Disney Cruise vacation.

Gifts will be limited to one per statement and are always subject to change and based on availability.

Beloved by new and returning cruise goers alike for its Italian-inspired cuisine and romantic atmosphere, Palo is one of Disney Cruise Line’s signature adult-exclusive restaurants. Being hosted for dinner at Palo has become a favorite perk for Platinum Castaway Club members over the years. And now, guests who have earned Pearl membership status can also look forward to a complimentary dining experience at Palo during their next voyage, based on reservation availability.

The introduction of the Pearl tier is just part of Disney Cruise Line’s “Silver Anniversary at Sea,” celebrating 25 years of sailings. You can find out more information on the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” here