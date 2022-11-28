Castaway Club Introducing New Pearl Tier for Disney Cruise Line’s 25th Anniversary

As part of Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration in 2023, a new Pearl tier is being added to the Castaway Club.

What’s Happening:

The anniversary of Disney Cruise Line also heralds the unveiling of a brand-new membership tier for Castaway Club, which recognizes returning Disney Cruise Line guests with exclusive rewards and perks.

Honoring 25 years of Disney magic at sea, members will now earn the distinction of Pearl status after 25 Disney Cruise Line vacations. As the line’s biggest fans, Pearl members will unlock new at-home and onboard benefits, which will be announced in early 2023.

More Disney Cruise Line 25th Anniversary Announcements:

The “Silver Anniversary at Sea” celebration will be featured on summer cruises aboard all five Disney Cruise Line ships. Guests will encounter new entertainment, limited-time enhancements, eye-catching decor, whimsical merchandise and other delightful surprises, all imbued with the magical spirit of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse will don dazzling new ensembles to mark the occasion. Their coordinated looks will feature shimmering, multi-toned fabric and swirling designs reminiscent of ocean waves. The iconic duo will make appearances in their festive attire exclusively aboard “Silver Anniversary at Sea” sailings across the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Disney Cruise Line will debut a signature song to serve as the soundtrack of the celebration, tunefully threading nostalgic memories of vacations past with the anticipation of new family adventures to come. The uplifting new melody will manifest in a variety of ways during summer sailings.

New family entertainment and activities will culminate in shimmering evening experiences created exclusively for the anniversary celebration.

You can find out more information on the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” here