Disney100: Rock ‘Em Socks Adds Steamboat Willie to Their D100 Collection

2023 is a big year for the Walt Disney Company as they celebrate their 100th anniversary. Rock ‘Em Socks is joining the festivities with new designs rolling out all year long! Last month classic Mickey Mouse took the spotlight and now he’s back in his Steamboat Willie look.

What’s Happening:

If you want to bring some fun to your footwear and have a major distaste for boring socks, Rock ’Em Socks is here to save the day. As a leader in unique and trendy socks, they’re the perfect partners for a Disney100 series.

Earlier this year the brand announced their D100 collection celebrating Disney and 100 Years of Wonder and kicked things off with Mickey Mouse as the main focus. Now it’s time for the second drop in the collection and this time it’s all about Steamboat Willie

Rock ‘Em’s signature black-soled socks get a lively look with two vintage designs that fans will love. On both pairs, Mickey Mouse is at the helm of the steamship and whistling his cares away.

Each pair of socks is made with high-quality materials and features the iconic stories that Disney fans worldwide resonate with.

The second D100 collection—Steamboat Willie— is available now on RockEmSocks.com

Links to the new socks can be found below!

Join Mickey for a sailing adventure on this dressier pair of black and white socks from Rock ‘Em. The short film’s poster design covers the top half of the sock while the ankle and foot feature the steamship itself and the “Disney Cartoons presents…” followed by Mickey’s name.

Disney100 Collection – Steamboat Willie Socks – Rock ‘Em Socks – $19.99

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Fans of the allover print pattern will appreciate this greyscale pair covered in Mickey Mouse icons of various sizes. Most prominent is Mickey saluting in a life preserver with the “1928″ date on the bottom left corner. The ship, ship’s wheel, anchors and more Mickey images help to complete the look.

Disney100 Collection – Steamboat Willie Socks – Rock ‘Em Socks – $19.99

Available in sizes L/XL, S/M, and Youth

Disney100 Rock ‘Em Socks:

A whole year of cool Disney socks? Sign us up! The collection launched in January 2023 with Mickey Mouse and will feature plenty of other exciting character spotlights. New designs will drop on the 23rd of each month.

About Rock ‘Em Socks

Rock ’Em Socks is the World’s Largest Sock Store, with designs created and produced daily in Orlando, Florida.

With over 10,000 designs to choose from, there’s a “Sock for Every Story.” Rock ’Em cut through the industry to turn a long-forgotten item of your wardrobe into a bold statement on your feet.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.