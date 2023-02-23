With the season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian just around the corner (March 1st!), Hasbro is giving fans greater access to a The Black Series exclusive figure. Originally only available at Hasbro Pulse, the Credit Collection Dark Trooper has made its way to Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Last summer Star Wars

Since then a few of the offerings have been made available at multiple retailers including the Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection Dark Trooper.

Originally only sold at Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney, this fantastic figure has trekked from one end of the merchandise galaxy to another and is now available at Entertainment Earth.

The Black Series line presents 6-inch scale action figures that feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Additionally, as part of the Credit Collection this figure is inspired by the end credits concept artwork from The Mandalorian. It also comes with a speciality Republic Credit that collectors will love.

The Star Wars The Black Series Credit Collection Dark Trooper is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

It’s expected to ship to fans in April. A link to the collectible can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Dark Trooper

“You'll love The Mandalorian end credits-styled paint detail, but the included Republic Credit and alternate fists are no slouch either. The blaster is sure to make short work of any Rebel interlopers… but we don't think the Jedi can do much to stop these Imperial droid armies.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION DARK TROOPER – $39.99