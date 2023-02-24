Azul Linhas Aéreas Adding Fifth Plane Inspired by Goofy to “The World’s Most Magical Fleet”

At an event held in Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil, Azul Linhas Aéreas and Walt Disney World revealed that one of Mickey Mouse’s best pals, and one of Brazil’s most beloved Disney characters, Goofy, will be inspiring the fifth plane of “The World’s Most Magical Fleet.”

What’s Happening:

The announcement of the Goofy-inspired plane was one of the many surprises that more than 400 media, travel industry professionals and other special guests experienced at the event, which also included character encounters and a dazzling performance by Brazilian singer Sandy and her husband, musician Lucas Lima.

Azul Linheas Aéreas celebrated the news by reuniting the four existing character-inspired planes together for the first time. The airline’s maintenance hangar transformed into a true “runway,” with the stars of “The World’s Most Magical Fleet.” For the first time since the project began in 2021, the planes inspired by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck stood side by side, creating the perfect photo moment.

With the addition of the fifth plane, Azul Linheas Aéreas will have the largest Disney Character-inspired fleet flying anywhere in the world today.