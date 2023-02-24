Laurence Fishburne Explains His “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Character in a New Featurette

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur executive producer Laurence Fishburne is the subject of a new featurette for the series. Fishburne his character, The Beyonder, and gives us a behind-the-scenes look at a recording session for the series.

Fishburne’s Beyonder can be seen in the sixth episode of the series, which is simply titled “The Beyonder.”

The new video sees Fishburne explain his character’s motives as well as what fans can expect to see in the series as a whole.

Check out the new featurette below:

More on Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur:

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions ( ABC black–ish and mixed-ish , Freeform grown-ish ) and Steve Loter ( Kim Possible ). Rodney Clouden ( Futurama ) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell ( The Pirate Fairy ) and Jeffrey M. Howard ( Planes ) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn ( Elena of Avalor ) is producer.

