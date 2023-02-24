Laurence Fishburne Explains His “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” Character in a New Featurette

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur executive producer Laurence Fishburne is the subject of a new featurette for the series. Fishburne his character, The Beyonder, and gives us a behind-the-scenes look at a recording session for the series.
- Fishburne’s Beyonder can be seen in the sixth episode of the series, which is simply titled “The Beyonder.”
- The new video sees Fishburne explain his character’s motives as well as what fans can expect to see in the series as a whole.
- Check out the new featurette below:
- Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel's hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
- Diamond White as Lunella (aka Moon Girl)
- Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur
- Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi
- Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey
- Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria
- Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.
- Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops
- Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions (ABC's black–ish and mixed-ish, Freeform's grown-ish) and Steve Loter (Kim Possible). Rodney Clouden (Futurama) is supervising producer, Kate Kondell (The Pirate Fairy) and Jeffrey M. Howard (Planes) are co-producers and story editors, and Pilar Flynn (Elena of Avalor) is producer.
- Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is streaming now on Disney+.
