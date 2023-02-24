Mickey and the Magician Returning Tomorrow to Walt Disney Studios Park Following Seasonal Break

The popular Mickey and the Magician show will be returning tomorrow, February 25th, to Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Mickey and the Magician was on a seasonal break at Walt Disney Studios Park’s Animagique Theater, and is set to return on Saturday, February 25th.

During the seasonal break, the show directors worked on a better integration of the French Sign Language comedian in the show and its storyline. He now interacts with the characters, becoming part of the story!

Mickey and the Magician took over the Animagique Cinderella , The Lion King , Aladdin , Frozen , and Beauty and the Beast .

, , , , and . The show uses effects inspired by great magicians and illusionists, Georges Melies and Robert-Houdin, with the park even consulting famed magician Paul Kieve to help create illusions for the show.

Mickey and the Magician might sound a little familiar to domestic park-goers, as the premise of Mickey being magically transported to wondrous worlds sounds akin to the former Mickey and the Magical Map Disneyland Resort