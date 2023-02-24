Sofia Carson and Diane Warren to Perform Nominated Song “Applause” at the 95th Oscars

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will be performing the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” during the 95th Academy Awards on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- “Applause” comes from the film Tell It Like a Woman, and was written by Warren and performed by Carson.
- This marks Warren’s 14th Oscar nomination following such songs as “There You’ll Be” from Pearl Harbor, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” from Armageddon and “Because You Loved Me” from Up Close & Personal.
- Carson is perhaps best known for her work in Disney’s Descendants franchise.
- They’ll be performing “Applause” together during the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony, which airs Sunday, March 12th on ABC.
- The duo are the second announced performers for this year’s Oscars, following Rihanna, who will be performing “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 95th Oscars. Kimmel previously hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).