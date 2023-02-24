Sofia Carson and Diane Warren to Perform Nominated Song “Applause” at the 95th Oscars

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will be performing the Oscar-nominated song “Applause” during the 95th Academy Awards on ABC.

“Applause” comes from the film Tell It Like a Woman , and was written by Warren and performed by Carson.

, and was written by Warren and performed by Carson. This marks Warren’s 14th Oscar nomination following such songs as “There You’ll Be” from Pearl Harbor , “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” from Armageddon and “Because You Loved Me” from Up Close & Personal .

