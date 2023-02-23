Rihanna Will Perform Nominated Song “Lift Me Up” at the 95th Oscars

ABC announced that Rihanna will be performing at the 95th Oscars on March 12 on ABC.
What's Happening:
- Rihanna will be performing the Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.
- The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
- It will then air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12.
- Rihanna has not released a new album since Anti in 2016.
- She did headline the Super Bowl halftime show earlier in the month, but her performance was over shattered when she revealed that she is several months pregnant with her second child.