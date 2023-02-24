Wondrous Journeys Theme Song “It’s Wondrous” Heading to Streaming Services

The new Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular created for Disney100 has received rave reviews ever since it debuted at Disneyland almost a month ago. Fans of the show can now take a little of the magic home with them, as two versions of the theme song “It’s Wondrous” are now available to stream.
What’s Happening:
- Wondrous Journeys includes the original theme song, “It’s Wondrous.” The new song features music and lyrics by Duddy Brown and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Alex Geringas, blended with a musical score that was recorded by an 80-piece orchestra and includes 16 lead vocalists and a 33-voice choir.
- Two versions of that song have been released, one featured in the show itself, while the other serves as the more peppy exit music.
- A posting on DisneyMusicLicensing.com states that both tracks are set to be released today, February 24th, but we’ve yet to come across them on any streaming platforms.
- However, both versions of the song have been uploaded to YouTube by Universal Music Group. We’ve included them below for your listening pleasure:
- Disney previously teased that “Start a Wave,” the theme song for World of Color – ONE at Disney California Adventure, will also be released on streaming services at some point.
- For more Wondrous Journeys fun, be sure to check out Tony’s guide to all of the animated references he’s found in the show.
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning