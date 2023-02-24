Wondrous Journeys Theme Song “It’s Wondrous” Heading to Streaming Services

The new Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular created for Disney100 has received rave reviews ever since it debuted at Disneyland almost a month ago. Fans of the show can now take a little of the magic home with them, as two versions of the theme song “It’s Wondrous” are now available to stream.

What’s Happening:

Wondrous Journeys includes the original theme song, “It’s Wondrous.” The new song features music and lyrics by Duddy Brown and GRAMMY Award-winning artist Alex Geringas, blended with a musical score that was recorded by an 80-piece orchestra and includes 16 lead vocalists and a 33-voice choir.

Two versions of that song have been released, one featured in the show itself, while the other serves as the more peppy exit music.

However, both versions of the song have been uploaded to YouTube by Universal Music Group. We’ve included them below for your listening pleasure:

