“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Stars Unbox Their Toys from the New Marvel Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp may have already taken on Thanos and Kang may be a time-traveling conqueror, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still be impressed by their own toys. The stars of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania unboxed their characters’ action figures in a new video from Marvel.

Kathryn Newton, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors got to take a look at the toys based on their respective characters from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

. Understandably, they were blown away not just by the idea of seeing themselves in action figure form, but also by the realism of the toys.

Check out the unboxing video below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania