“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Stars Unbox Their Toys from the New Marvel Movie

Ant-Man and the Wasp may have already taken on Thanos and Kang may be a time-traveling conqueror, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still be impressed by their own toys. The stars of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania unboxed their characters’ action figures in a new video from Marvel.
- Kathryn Newton, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors got to take a look at the toys based on their respective characters from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- Understandably, they were blown away not just by the idea of seeing themselves in action figure form, but also by the realism of the toys.
- Check out the unboxing video below:
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
- You can see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now and check out Benji’s review of the film here.