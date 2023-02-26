Special Entertainment, Character Greetings, Dining, and More Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Full event details have been announced for the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite, taking place March 7th & 9th, 2023 at Disneyland Park.

This all-new, first-ever event will be a celebration under the stars where adventurous heroines and aspirational hearts unite! Immerse yourself in this empowering night at Disneyland Park with iconic characters who light the world with kindness, courage, and a touch of magic. With shimmering décor, special photo opportunities, themed food and beverage offerings, commemorative keepsakes and characters galore, you’ll be ready to step into your own adventure of bravery and grace.

Special Entertainment

Main Street U.S.A.

  • The Royal Arrival of Princess Minnie & Princess Daisy – Every 30 Minutes Per Hour
    • Main Street Train Station
  • Cavalcade Featuring Giselle – Begins at 9:15 PM (two times per hour)
  • Princess Gowns of the Past – 9:00 PM-1:00 AM – Main Street Cinema

New Orleans Square

  • Soaring Melodies Under the Stars! – 9:30 PM, 10:45 PM, 11:45 PM – Rivers of America
    • An inspiring musical performance with special appearances by Disney Princesses.
  • Struttin’ Jazz Band – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM, 12:15 AM – Cafe Orleans Patio

Tomorrowland

  • Pop Princess Dance Party featuring Vanellope Von Schweetz – 9:00 PM-1:00 AM – Tomorrowland Terrace
  • Share Your Light – 9:00 PM-1:00 AM – Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
    • Share a trait and leave your mark on the night!

Character Encounters

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Princess Minnie Mouse & Princess Daisy Duck

Adventureland

  • Jasmine
  • Moana

New Orleans Square

  • Tiana

Frontierland

  • Pocahontas

Fantasyland

Tomorrowland

  • Princess Leia

Step into the Scene Photo-Ops

Main Street U.S.A.

  • Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite Welcome Window “Be Our Guest”

Critter Country

  • Be Royally Fierce Storybook

Frontierland

  • Agrabah Night Scene

Fantasyland

  • Cinderella’s Crystal Coach
  • Royal Throne
  • The Princess Diaries “The Art of the Fan”

Speciality Food Designed for Royal Palates

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

  • Princess Sundae: Blackberry, peach and raspberry sorbets

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

  • Daydreamer Macaroon: Raspberry-coconut macaroon
  • Princess Trifle: White chocolate mousse and mixed berry compote with vanilla cake

Refreshment Corner

  • Curried Beef Hot Dog
  • Cotton Candy-Cream Cheese Pretzel

Little Red Wagon

  • Mixed Berry Wagonade

Plaza Inn

  • Be Brave Spicy Chicken Dinner
  • Honey BBQ Chicken Tenders

Bengal Barbecue

  • Pineapple Shrimp Skewer

Harbour Galley

  • Mixed Berry Milk

Cafe Orleans

  • Prix-Fixe Tea Service Menu with Assorted Selection of Teas
    • Reservations not required, check for availability at the podium.

Hungry Bear Restaurant

  • Cajun Honey-Glazed Chicken and Loaded Steak Fries
  • Tea Time Lemon Funnel Cake with Lemon Sorbet

Red Rose Taverne

  • Escargot Flatbread
  • Wild Mushroom Flatbread
  • Glowing Strawberry Sparkle Tea

Galactic Grill

  • Spicy Huli Huli Loaded Tenders
  • Royal Sparkling Lemonade

Alien Pizza Planet

  • Big Slice Pepperoni
  • Big Slice Cheese
  • Cinnamon Breadsticks

Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart

  • Macadamia Nut Pretzel

Speciality Churros

  • Blueberry Cheesecake Churro with Blueberry Cheesecake Dipping Sauce
  • Berry Good Churro
    • Castle, Frontierland and Tomorrowland Churro Carts
  • Friendship Churro: Rolled in raspberry-limeade & pink lemonade sugars
    • New Orleans Square and Critter Country Churro Carts

Special Event Merchandise & Keepsake

  • Special event merchandise, including a Princess Nite 2023 ringer tee will be available at the following locations:
    • The Star Trader
    • Disney Showcase
    • Emporium
    • Pioneer Mercantile.
  • Limited quantities, while supplies last.
  • Limit five (5) items, per guest.
  • Also, Magic Key holders can stop by the Star Wars Launch Bay for a special keepsake.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning