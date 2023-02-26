Special Entertainment, Character Greetings, Dining, and More Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite

Full event details have been announced for the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite, taking place March 7th & 9th, 2023 at Disneyland Park.
This all-new, first-ever event will be a celebration under the stars where adventurous heroines and aspirational hearts unite! Immerse yourself in this empowering night at Disneyland Park with iconic characters who light the world with kindness, courage, and a touch of magic. With shimmering décor, special photo opportunities, themed food and beverage offerings, commemorative keepsakes and characters galore, you’ll be ready to step into your own adventure of bravery and grace.
Special Entertainment
Main Street U.S.A.
- The Royal Arrival of Princess Minnie & Princess Daisy – Every 30 Minutes Per Hour
- Main Street Train Station
- Cavalcade Featuring Giselle – Begins at 9:15 PM (two times per hour)
- Princess Gowns of the Past – 9:00 PM-1:00 AM – Main Street Cinema
New Orleans Square
- Soaring Melodies Under the Stars! – 9:30 PM, 10:45 PM, 11:45 PM – Rivers of America
- An inspiring musical performance with special appearances by Disney Princesses.
- Struttin’ Jazz Band – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM, 12:15 AM – Cafe Orleans Patio
Tomorrowland
- Pop Princess Dance Party featuring Vanellope Von Schweetz – 9:00 PM-1:00 AM – Tomorrowland Terrace
- Share Your Light – 9:00 PM-1:00 AM – Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage
- Share a trait and leave your mark on the night!
Character Encounters
Main Street U.S.A.
- Princess Minnie Mouse & Princess Daisy Duck
Adventureland
- Jasmine
- Moana
New Orleans Square
- Tiana
Frontierland
- Pocahontas
Fantasyland
- Ariel
- Aurora
- Belle
- Cinderella
- Elena of Avalor
- Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire
- Merida
- Mulan
- Princess Atta
- Raya
- Sofia the First
- Snow White
Tomorrowland
- Princess Leia
Step into the Scene Photo-Ops
Main Street U.S.A.
- Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite Welcome Window “Be Our Guest”
Critter Country
- Be Royally Fierce Storybook
Frontierland
- Agrabah Night Scene
Fantasyland
- Cinderella’s Crystal Coach
- Royal Throne
- The Princess Diaries “The Art of the Fan”
Speciality Food Designed for Royal Palates
Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
- Princess Sundae: Blackberry, peach and raspberry sorbets
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Daydreamer Macaroon: Raspberry-coconut macaroon
- Princess Trifle: White chocolate mousse and mixed berry compote with vanilla cake
Refreshment Corner
- Curried Beef Hot Dog
- Cotton Candy-Cream Cheese Pretzel
Little Red Wagon
- Mixed Berry Wagonade
Plaza Inn
- Be Brave Spicy Chicken Dinner
- Honey BBQ Chicken Tenders
Bengal Barbecue
- Pineapple Shrimp Skewer
Harbour Galley
- Mixed Berry Milk
Cafe Orleans
- Prix-Fixe Tea Service Menu with Assorted Selection of Teas
- Reservations not required, check for availability at the podium.
Hungry Bear Restaurant
- Cajun Honey-Glazed Chicken and Loaded Steak Fries
- Tea Time Lemon Funnel Cake with Lemon Sorbet
Red Rose Taverne
- Escargot Flatbread
- Wild Mushroom Flatbread
- Glowing Strawberry Sparkle Tea
Galactic Grill
- Spicy Huli Huli Loaded Tenders
- Royal Sparkling Lemonade
Alien Pizza Planet
- Big Slice Pepperoni
- Big Slice Cheese
- Cinnamon Breadsticks
Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart
- Macadamia Nut Pretzel
Speciality Churros
- Blueberry Cheesecake Churro with Blueberry Cheesecake Dipping Sauce
- “it’s a small world” and Fantasyland Churro Carts
- Berry Good Churro
- Castle, Frontierland and Tomorrowland Churro Carts
- Friendship Churro: Rolled in raspberry-limeade & pink lemonade sugars
- New Orleans Square and Critter Country Churro Carts
Special Event Merchandise & Keepsake
- Special event merchandise, including a Princess Nite 2023 ringer tee will be available at the following locations:
- The Star Trader
- Disney Showcase
- Emporium
- Pioneer Mercantile.
- Limited quantities, while supplies last.
- Limit five (5) items, per guest.
- Also, Magic Key holders can stop by the Star Wars Launch Bay for a special keepsake.