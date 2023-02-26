Special Entertainment, Character Greetings, Dining, and More Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite

Full event details have been announced for the first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite, taking place March 7th & 9th, 2023 at Disneyland Park.

This all-new, first-ever event will be a celebration under the stars where adventurous heroines and aspirational hearts unite! Immerse yourself in this empowering night at Disneyland Park with iconic characters who light the world with kindness, courage, and a touch of magic. With shimmering décor, special photo opportunities, themed food and beverage offerings, commemorative keepsakes and characters galore, you’ll be ready to step into your own adventure of bravery and grace.

Special Entertainment

Main Street U.S.A.

The Royal Arrival of Princess Minnie & Princess Daisy – Every 30 Minutes Per Hour Main Street Train Station

Cavalcade Featuring Giselle – Begins at 9:15 PM (two times per hour)

Princess Gowns of the Past – 9:00 PM-1:00 AM – Main Street Cinema

New Orleans Square

Soaring Melodies Under the Stars! – 9:30 PM, 10:45 PM, 11:45 PM – Rivers of America An inspiring musical performance with special appearances by Disney Princesses.

Struttin’ Jazz Band – 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM, 11:00 PM, 12:15 AM – Cafe Orleans Patio

Tomorrowland

Pop Princess Dance Party featuring Vanellope Von Schweetz – 9:00 PM-1:00 AM – Tomorrowland Terrace

Share Your Light – 9:00 PM-1:00 AM – Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Share a trait and leave your mark on the night!



Character Encounters

Main Street U.S.A.

Princess Minnie Mouse & Princess Daisy Duck

Adventureland

Jasmine

Moana

New Orleans Square

Tiana

Frontierland

Pocahontas

Fantasyland

Ariel

Aurora

Belle

Cinderella

Elena of Avalor

Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Merida

Mulan

Princess Atta

Raya

Sofia the First

Snow White

Tomorrowland

Princess Leia

Step into the Scene Photo-Ops

Main Street U.S.A.

Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite Welcome Window “Be Our Guest”

Critter Country

Be Royally Fierce Storybook

Frontierland

Agrabah Night Scene

Fantasyland

Cinderella’s Crystal Coach

Royal Throne

The Princess Diaries “The Art of the Fan”

Speciality Food Designed for Royal Palates

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor

Princess Sundae: Blackberry, peach and raspberry sorbets

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Daydreamer Macaroon: Raspberry-coconut macaroon

Princess Trifle: White chocolate mousse and mixed berry compote with vanilla cake

Refreshment Corner

Curried Beef Hot Dog

Cotton Candy-Cream Cheese Pretzel

Little Red Wagon

Mixed Berry Wagonade

Plaza Inn

Be Brave Spicy Chicken Dinner

Honey BBQ Chicken Tenders

Bengal Barbecue

Pineapple Shrimp Skewer

Harbour Galley

Mixed Berry Milk

Cafe Orleans

Prix-Fixe Tea Service Menu with Assorted Selection of Teas Reservations not required, check for availability at the podium.



Hungry Bear Restaurant

Cajun Honey-Glazed Chicken and Loaded Steak Fries

Tea Time Lemon Funnel Cake with Lemon Sorbet

Red Rose Taverne

Escargot Flatbread

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

Glowing Strawberry Sparkle Tea

Galactic Grill

Spicy Huli Huli Loaded Tenders

Royal Sparkling Lemonade

Alien Pizza Planet

Big Slice Pepperoni

Big Slice Cheese

Cinnamon Breadsticks

Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart

Macadamia Nut Pretzel

Speciality Churros

Blueberry Cheesecake Churro with Blueberry Cheesecake Dipping Sauce “ it’s a small world

Berry Good Churro Castle, Frontierland and Tomorrowland Churro Carts

Friendship Churro: Rolled in raspberry-limeade & pink lemonade sugars New Orleans Square and Critter Country Churro Carts



Special Event Merchandise & Keepsake

Special event merchandise, including a Princess Nite 2023 ringer tee will be available at the following locations: The Star Trader Disney Showcase Emporium Pioneer Mercantile.

Limited quantities, while supplies last.

Limit five (5) items, per guest.

Also, Magic Key holders can stop by the Star Wars