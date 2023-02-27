“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Stars Answer Fan Questions in New Video from Marvel

The stars of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania answered fan questions about their characters, the film and more in a new video from Marvel.

In the new video, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas and director Peyton Reed, answer questions from Marvel fans on Twitter.

One of the most interesting responses sees Jonathan Majors explain how he feels to be playing the new big bad of the MCU: “It’s illuminating, like it just lights me up in such a way where like, my whole body and brain just feel so excited. I feel spoiled as well and also a deep responsibility to tell these stories and advocate for this character,” Majors said. “It’s a huge mantle to take up. I feel like I’m ready and I’m focused and I know I have the support to do it.”

Check out the full video below:

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania