“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Stars Answer Fan Questions in New Video from Marvel

The stars of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania answered fan questions about their characters, the film and more in a new video from Marvel.
- In the new video, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas and director Peyton Reed, answer questions from Marvel fans on Twitter.
- One of the most interesting responses sees Jonathan Majors explain how he feels to be playing the new big bad of the MCU:
- “It’s illuminating, like it just lights me up in such a way where like, my whole body and brain just feel so excited. I feel spoiled as well and also a deep responsibility to tell these stories and advocate for this character,” Majors said. “It’s a huge mantle to take up. I feel like I’m ready and I’m focused and I know I have the support to do it.”
- Check out the full video below:
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return and are joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Peyton Reed returned to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, wrote the script.
- You can see Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now and check out Benji’s review of the film here.