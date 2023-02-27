ESPN’s Kelley L. Carter Promoted to Entertainment Correspondent Across All ABC News Properties

According to Variety, Emmy-winning journalist Kelley L. Carter has signed a multi-year deal with ABC, elevating the ESPN Andscape senior entertainment reporter to a new role as entertainment reporter for all shows under the ABC and ABC News umbrella, including Good Morning America, GMA3 and ABC News Live.

In addition to her new duties, Carter will continue her work at ESPN Andscape — a media platform dedicated to creating, highlighting, and uplifting the diverse stories of Black identity — where she currently hosts the celebrity interview series Another Act . Recent guests include Queen Latifah, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Viola Davis, Zoe Saldaña and Keke Palmer.

She also interviewed the creators and the original Broadway production of Hamilton in the special program Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter, which coincided with the premiere of Hamilton on Disney+

Carter is a regular on ABC's Good Morning America, Nightline and GMA3 and will contribute to GMA's five-hour, live Academy Awards pre-show on March 12th.

In addition to her work as a journalist, Carter is currently developing the half-hour comedy series New Money with Gabrielle Union and Jemele Hill for Showtime and Sony Pictures Television.

She also recently served as executive producer for Three Ways, which is now streaming on Hulu

, which is now streaming on In 2008, Carter won a news and documentary Emmy award for an episode of the docuseries Impact that focused on the 40th anniversary of Aretha Franklin’s song “Respect.” In 2019, Carter received the NABJ President’s Award for her contributions to the organization and the craft of journalism.

